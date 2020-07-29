UPND chairperson for policy and research Dr Choolwe Beyani and five others have finally been granted bond after being arrested and charged with unlawful assembly for holding intra party elections in the bush on Saturday. Recounting the ordeal, Dr Beyani said UPND was not intimidated by schemes to derail the party’s growth on the Copperbelt. “What happened was that as the commissioner, I arrived, I was manning two elections; in Chingola and Chililabombwe. So we agreed that we shall hold the Chililabombwe first in the morning. So when we met...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.