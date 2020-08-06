THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) says the establishment of Integrity Committees in both public and private institutions is key in promoting a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance in service delivery. And Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says government is resolved to entrench a culture of honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability in the delivery of services to the people. According to a statement from the ministry’s public relations office, ACC Director General Rosemary Nkonde Khuzwayo was speaking at the official launch of a training...



