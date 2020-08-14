Attorney General Likando Kalaluka with Financial Intelligence Centre Director General Mary Chirwa during the launch of the 2018 Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing Trends Report at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on May 31, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE FINANCIAL Intelligence Centre (FIC) says the 2019 Trends Report will be released by Monday, August 31. In June, FIC director general Mary Chirwa had said the internal report was ready, but was awaiting approvals from the board. In a brief update, FIC acting director general Clement Kapalu said the Centre was still finalising the report. “Nothing has changed. It will be out this month of August and we are just finalising it. So, there is no change from our earlier statement. Let’s say by month-end. It could be earlier,...