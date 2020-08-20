INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says his command had to abandon their intentions of charging Eastern Province PF youth chairman Emmanuel J Banda for aggravated robbery after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) advised that there wasn’t enough evidence to do so. And Kanganja says he has ordered the Eastern Province command to arrest Jay Jay for leading an illegal procession yesterday. In a statement today, Kanganja explained why Jay Jay was not charged for aggravated robbery as earlier announced. “I have noted concerns from members of the public questioning...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.