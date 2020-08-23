POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 10 youths of Mtendere Compound who were fighting over the illegal control of a bus station.

In a statement, Sunday, police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi said the youths had been charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

“Police in Lusaka, this morning dispersed and arrested some youths in Mtendere Compound who were fighting over the illegal control of Mtendere bus station. In the process of fighting, eight of them have been injured and were rushed to Mtendere Clinic for medical attention while police apprehended ten who are detained in custody. They have been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace. The situation at the bus station is back to normal. Police are still on the ground monitoring the situation,” stated Chilabi.