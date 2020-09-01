FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi says Zambian male politicians are petty and they enjoy debating “below the belt”. And Nawakwi says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo should not drag her husband into political discussions because he is not a politician. Meanwhile, Nawakwi says she’s uncomfortable being singled out to answer questions on privatisation because there were others who served as finance minister before and after her. Speaking when she featured on the ZNBC TV Sunday Interview programme, Nawakwi...



