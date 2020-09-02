Copperbelt Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Cabinet Affairs at Parliament building on February 15, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOME clergymen who lead church services in some school classrooms in Ndola say life is hard for them because schools have not been allowing them access and it is hard for them to get land. And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has directed the Ministry of Lands in Ndola to allocate about 100 residential plots to clergymen. Speaking when Nundwe speaking met about 500 churches in Chifubu Constituency, Tuesday, Ndola Churches Committee Chairperson Reverend Mulenga Chilekwa said the church needed to be supported in terms of land acquisition as worshipping...