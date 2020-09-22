UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says the party refused to have leader Hakainde Hichilema on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme because the national broadcaster wanted him to feature as chairperson for the privatization committee and not UPND president. Katuka had written to ZNBC on September 10, 2020, requesting that the party be given an opportunity to respond, via the Sunday Interview, to FDD leader Edith Nawakwi’s allegations against Hichilema. However, it was reported that the UPND had turned down an invitation from ZNBC in response to their request for an interview....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.