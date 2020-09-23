BISHOP John Mambo says if President Edgar Lungu goes ahead to constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatization process, he, as a former board member of the Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA), is ready to also be investigated. And Bishop Mambo says there is a need to set a proper political level playing field before the next general election. In an interview, Bishop Mambo, who is Chikondi Foundation executive director, however said constituting a commission of inquiry would be a waste of public resources because all the records were there....

