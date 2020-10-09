UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge has announced an extra £180,000 (K4.65 million) and expert technical assistance to design and deliver a new emergency power solution for the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, in order to enhance the fight against COVID-19. This is in addition to the over £720,000 (K18.6 million) of support, via the World Health Organization (WHO), to the Ministry of Health and other organisations in Zambia for preparedness in the face of COVID-19. According to a statement from the British Embassy, Duddridge said this when he met...
