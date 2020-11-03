Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks to journalists during the Yellow Card Protest in Lusaka on July 20, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CIVIL rights activist Laura Miti says the Yellow Card Movement Peaceful Day of Reflection will proceed as planned, saying there is no law that requires citizens to be registered for them to gather. Police, in a letter dated October 30, 2020, refused to grant the Yellow Card Movement its request to hold a peaceful protest on grounds that the movement is not registered with the Registrar of Societies or any relevant government institution. “Be informed that the (Lusaka) Command received your letter of notification dated 21st October 2020 in which...