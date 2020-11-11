THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Ministry of Defence paid US$56,480.20 to a South African Company to install an oxygen plant at Maina Soko Hospital, but it was not delivered. The Report also disclosed that the Ministry of Defence failed to avail information for auditing purposes on the rehabilitation and upgrading of Maina Soko Medical Centre. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, a review of the situation conducted in February 2020 revealed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.