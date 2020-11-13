ECONOMIST Professor Oliver Saasa says Zambia might not be able to handle the consequences of defaulting on payment of interest due today as the bondholders meet to vote on the status of the country’s request for a six-months moratorium. In an interview, Prof Saasa warned that the expected hard default might lead to the country’s assets being grabbed. “…But there is a challenge, because you see, a default tomorrow Friday the 13th, a hard default which might happen tomorrow is more serious because when there is a hard default, where...



