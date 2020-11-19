PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will leave a pathetic legacy that will only remind people of corruption, violence and debt, says former transport and communications deputy minister Colonel Panji Kaunda. In an interview, Col Kaunda, who is also a PF member, said there would be nothing good to remember President Lungu. “I don’t know what Mr Sata was thinking. I don’t. It’s not a matter of whether Mr Sata really knew Edgar Lungu or not. President Sata wouldn’t have brought Edgar Lungu closer to the corridors of power if he knew the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.