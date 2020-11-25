UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says Information Minister Dora Siliya lacks integrity and as such, she cannot offer counsel to opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on the use of unpalatable language. And National Democratic Congress (NDC) national youth chairperson Charles Kabwita says Siliya has a pathetic character and cannot inspire leaders to heed to her counsel. On Monday, Siliya, in her capacity as chief government spokesperson, reprimanded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the “pa munyoko” remarks saying the use of the term was disgusting and had brought shame and embarrassment...



