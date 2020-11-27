PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Dundumwezi is “on fire” and will vote for the ruling party in 2021. But Dundumwezi UPND member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe says PF will get less than the 252 votes in that area. Speaking when he met various Dundumwezi headmen, Wednesday, Mwila said PF had done a lot of work in Dundumwezi. “Dundumwezi is a constituency, which is very popular and the President has been talking about Dundumwezi because in 2016, Dundumwezi gave us 252 votes. The party and the President has focused on...



