KABWATA PF aspiring candidate Clement Tembo has denied assaulting a Libala ward official saying the allegations are coming from scared individuals who want to dent his image. Libala ward seven PF vice chairperson Peter Kazembe has reported Tembo to Woodlands police for allegedly assaulting him after the former refused to endorse the former’s aspirations to contest as member of parliament for Kabwata constituency in 2021. According to a medical report, Kazembe sustained a cut on the upper lip after being slapped and punched. But in an interview, Tembo, who is...



