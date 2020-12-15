ZAMBIANS are angry with President Edgar Lungu and PF for frustrating opposition mobilisation efforts, a situation which may lead to an unstoppable revolution, says Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) secretary general Lucky Mulusa. And Mulusa has disclosed that the Ministry of Health declined the MDC’s application to host the party’s inaugural conference this weekend, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases as a reason. In an interview, Mulusa cautioned that a revolution was likely to erupt if PF failed to control Zambians’ mounting anger. “We would like to urge State players...



