Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC has noted that political violence is much less in Ghana compared to what is usually witnessed during Zambia’s elections. And Mwenye says it shouldn’t have taken President Edgar Lungu that long to ask his former ministers to pay back salaries they accrued when they illegally stayed in office after dissolution on Parliament in 2016. Responding to a press query, Mwenye, who observed elections in Ghana under the Commonwealth election observation group, said the Ghanaian police provided security even for opposition political parties and that...