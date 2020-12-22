GOVERNMENT’S high reliance on development partners to fund high relevance climate change programmes is risky and will adversely impact the performance of key productive sectors such as agriculture, a report has shown. According to a report released by the Ministry of National Development Planning, government has been advised to allocate more funds towards climate change to ensure sustainability of its key productive sectors. “The share of high relevance projects which primarily consists of projects funded by development partners indicates government’s heavy reliance on funding from donors such as AfDB, USAID,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.