UNDP resident representative to Zambia Lionel Laurens with Community Development and Social Service permanent secretary Pamela Kabamba during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in areas of mutual interest in community development at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on December 21 - picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says the inclusion of women in development practices is a fundamental strategy to contribute to the effective achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And Ministry of Community Development and Social Service Permanent Secretary Pamela Kabamba says government remains committed to ensuring that all social protection programmes, especially those that target the vulnerable and poor people in society, are achieved. Speaking during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and UNDP on cooperation...