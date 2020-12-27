ZAMBIA has in the last three days recorded 600 COVID-19 cases and two facility deaths in Kabwe and Livingstone.

According to the daily updates published by the Ministry of Health, 337 new cases were recorded on December 25, out of 6,493 tests done, with 91 recoveries.

The new cases were: 164 in Livingstone, 81 in Lusaka, 24 in Kazungula, 21 in Mansa, 10 in Kasempa, eight in Kalomo, eight in Mongu, four in Kitwe, four in Solwezi, three in Kalumbila, two in Choma and Ndola, one in Chifunabuli, Chipata, Chongwe, Kabwe, Kafue and Mushindamo.

On Saturday, 26th December, the country recorded 100 new cases out of 4,884 tests done with one facility death in Kabwe.

These cases were: 72 in Lusaka, eight in Kafue, seven in Livingstone, five in Monze, three in Chipata, one in Chongwe, Chirundu, Kasenengwa, Lufwanyama and Nyimba.

The country also recorded 73 recoveries.

163 new cases were confirmed on Sunday out of 6,332 tests done with one facility death in Livingstone.

The cases were detected from; 78 Lusaka, 21 Mongu, 13 Mwinilunga, 10 Livingstone, nine Kitwe, six Senanga, fine in Mwinilunga, four in Lundazi, three in Kalomo, three in Nyimba, two in Choma, two in Monze, two in Ndola, one in Chadiza, Chipata, Mansa, Mazabuka and Mufulira.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 19,834, with 18,210 recoveries and 383 deaths.