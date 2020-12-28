Ministry of health permanent secretary administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo receives some PPEs and infectious prevention materials, a donation from UNFPA Country deputy representative Leonard Kamukisha in Lusaka on September 23, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has been directed to stop conducting her duties to pave way for investigations into payments of contractors and the handling of Covid-19 donations, News Diggers has learnt. According to sources, Mulalelo’s duties related to authorising payments and contractual agreements have been assigned to Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama. Sources say a decision is underway to officially suspend and charge Mulalelo in relation to COVID- 19 donations, among other matters, which are subject of a pending investigation....