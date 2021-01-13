PATRIOTIC Front national deputy chairperson Davies Chama says the ruling party cannot be affected after the firing of one individual. And Chama says despite his dismissal from Cabinet, Dr Chilufya remains a member of the ruling party’s Central Committee as well as member of parliament for Mansa Central. On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu terminated Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s contract as Minister of Health with immediate effect, replacing him with Bwana Mukubwa member of parliament Dr Jonas Chanda. And in an interview, Chama who is also Defence Minister, said no one in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.