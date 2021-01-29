TRANSPARENCY International says Zambia’s score on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI, has dropped by one point; from 34 in 2019 to 33 in 2020, an indication that corruption has become endemic. And TIZ says the year 2020 saw high level irregularities in public procurement, citing the highly questionable awarding of a US$17 million contract for the supply of medical kits to Honeybee Pharmacy, a private company which did not meet the requirements. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission says it always recommends that those being investigated are suspended. Speaking at the launch...



