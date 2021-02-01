Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Housing & Infrastructure Development Minister Sylvia Chalikosa says the Industrial Development Cooperation’s $44.8 million investment in the Chinese owned Marcopolo Tiles company will bring increased revenue to the treasury. She was responding to a question from Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo who wanted to know why government was investing huge sums of money in a tile making company but was canceling road construction projects. “In the beginning, you started canceling road contracts or infrastructure contracts that were below 80 percent from one of the Presidential pronouncements...