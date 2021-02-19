LIUWA UPND member of parliament Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says a UPND administration would focus on making Zambia’s debt manageable in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommendations to enable the country finally clinch a bailout package. On Monday, former finance minister Ng’andu Magande Magande said that the UPND could have used their recently-held general conference to inform the nation on how they would engage the IMF once ushered into office. He also wondered why government and the opposition did not engage him on matters regarding the economy because he had...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.