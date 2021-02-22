RENOWNED Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly known as KBF says President Edgar Lungu should not participate at the general conference. Speaking when he featured on One Love Radio, Friday, KBF said he would support any other candidate other than President Lungu. Responding to a caller only identified as brother Banda one who wanted to find out what he would do if he was not adopted as the party President at the convention, KBF said he would support another candidate but that President Lungu should step aside. “Nga twalile ku...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.