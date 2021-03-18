UPND vice president Mutale Nalumango, new secretary general Batuka Imenda and his deputy Patrick Mucheleka (c) at a press briefing addressed by the party president Hakainde Hichilema at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka on March 16, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says he has already hit the ground running on a mobilisation tour across the country because it is not time to sit in the office. And Imenda says this time around, UPND will not impose candidates on the people just because they are affiliated to some big names, but will choose aspirants who are popular on the ground. Speaking when he met party officials in Lusaka, Wednesday, Imenda said he would not settle in one place until August. “My style of management is not to...