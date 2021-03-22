UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the Cyber Security Bill will be one of the first laws which he will reverse when he is ushered into office. And Hichilema says his party will not sleep until change is effected on August 12 because Zambia has suffered under the Patriotic Front. Speaking when he met truck drivers, Sunday, Hichilema noted that President Edgar Lungu was itching to assent the Cyber Security Bill. “The Cyber Security Bill…nga uyu munyamata asayina olo akalibe ku sayina niziba afuna ku sayina inkale law ngati sanasayine kudala...



