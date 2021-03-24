BELARUSIAN businessman and alleged arms dealer Aleksandr Zingman, who appeared in controversial pictures with President Edgar Lungu, Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay and Russian businessman Alexander Mikheev, has been arrested in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Zingman, through his UK-based lawyers threatened to sue News Diggers in England if the newspaper did not disclose the source of the images, delete them from the website and tender an apology. However, after the newspaper’s lawyers from Nchito and Nchito Advocates communicated to Zingman’s lawyer Daniel Delnero, asking him to serve the court process,...



