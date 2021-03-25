UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement about Zambia having free and fair elections to the Diplomatic Corps is a sign he has realised that this country has seen too much blood. And Mweetwa has observed that the PF have hit a brick wall in that they have now returned to their own vomit by pleading with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout package after earlier insulting the international community. Commenting on President Lungu’s remarks where he assured the Diplomatic Corps that the country...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.