WORKERS at Chambeshi Water and Sewerage Company have gone for three months without being paid their salaries and are calling for the firing of management on grounds of mismanagement. But company managing director Luckson Simumba says the company has started clearing the arrears and has begun the installation of prepaid meters to ensure improvement of cash flow in the company. The workers, who spoke anonymously in separate interviews, lamented over what they termed as lack of commitment from management to listen to their plight. “We want the management to go...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.