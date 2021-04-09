CHIRUNDU UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima says Zambians know that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is going to fix the economy. Commenting on Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s remarks that President Lungu had done so much for the country “compared to a liar who promised to fix things”, Syakalima said the PF had put the country in so much debt. He said President Lungu and Hichilema should not be compared, adding that President Lungu was not even qualified to stand in this year’s elections. “In normal countries, Kampyongo can never...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.