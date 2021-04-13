Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF chairperson for Legal Affairs, Brian Mundubile says it would be unattractive for a bigwig like Charles Kakoma to defect to PF if the party prevented him from being a member of the Central Committee. He explained that the former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma qualified to be elected as member of the Central Committee because the latest standing orders passed a resolution for new party members to be treated on an equal basis. According to the PF constitution, an individual can only be elected as a Member of the Central...