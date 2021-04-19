KATUBA UPND member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa’s wife Fanny Madzi, has commenced judicial review proceedings in the Lusaka High Court challenging the Zambia Police’s decision to seize a motor vehicle which she says was given to her husband by Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Malanji. Madzi submitted to the court that after her husband was gifted the vehicle by Malanji, it was then registered in her name and she had been using it peacefully as an absolute owner. She submitted that the vehicle was seized by police after the relationship between...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.