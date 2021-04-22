Chief Mukuni's wife Veronica (l) is led to an interrogation room from the cells by police officer at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka where she is detained on April 20, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE have transported Chief Mukuni’s wife, Veronica Mukuni, back to Southern Province, Choma, as the courts in Lusaka did not have jurisdiction to handle her matter, lawyer Marshal Mubambe Muchende has said. In an interview, Wednesday, Muchende said the police deliberately made an error to intimidate her so that they could solicit information regarding the disappearance of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo. “The position is that her majesty the queen Veronica Mukuni was ferried back to Southern province, Choma in particular at 3:30 pm this afternoon; for the most part because...