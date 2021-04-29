UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that he will file his nominations and be on the ballot paper for the August Presidential elections, whether the PF likes it or not. And Hichilema says it is embarrassing that the PF government is making Zambians queue for cash donations. During a press conference on Tuesday, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi predicted that Hichilema would be arrested on the day of filing presidential nominations papers. But in an interview, Hichilema said nothing would stop him from being on the ballot paper and that Zambians...



