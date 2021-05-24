Justice Minister Given Lubinda speaks at the Whistleblowers Protection Conference organized by The News Diggers! in Lusaka on October 2, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF central committee member Given Lubinda has charged that some opposition leaders are “demon” possessed who have failed to work with other political leaders. Speaking when he met National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction president Saboi Imboela at the PF party secretariat, Friday, Lubinda charged that some opposition leaders had failed political alliances because they had “demons” of wanting to work alone. “President Lungu thinks about all Zambians, when he thinks about health, he is talking about every Zambian. This is the reason why we in the Patriotic Front are embracing...