UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo says UPND members that are defecting to the PF are bitter because they have not been adopted. Commenting on former Namwala UPND member of parliament Moono Lubezhi and Chilanga UPND aspirant Charmaine Musonda’s defections to the ruling Patriotic Front, Nkombo said the party was not moved because the majority of Zambians were firmly with them. “It is a pity that in the midst of everyone’s cry for change, a handful of individuals portraying themselves to be influential have left as a result of what...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.