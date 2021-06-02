Police in Chongwe district have arrested a male adult for biting off his wife’s nipple while in sleep, claiming he was dreaming. In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident occurred on 31st May 2021 around 22:30 hours when the victim and her husband were asleep. “Police in Chongwe District have recorded a report of grievous bodily harm which is alleged to have occurred on 31st May 2021 around 22:30 hours at Mwachifumu village in chief Bunda Bunda of Rufunsa district in which Chistine Galufu aged...



