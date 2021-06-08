PF member of the central committee Stephen Kampyongo has accused Hakainde Hichilema of concocting lies that police officers shot live ammunition at him in Chingola, to gain sympathy from the people. In an interview, Kampyongo, who is also former Home Affairs Minister said no one would want to kill the UPND leader. “It is wishful thinking and worse still, he wants to draw sympathy by concocting lies, who would want to kill Hakainde? He has been losing to us. This is not going to be the first time he is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.