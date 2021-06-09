THE University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) has warned of an industrial disharmony if government does not respond to their demands. Union vice-president Likezo Pumulo says it is saddening that government does not prioritise the working conditions of its employees. Speaking to News Diggers in an interview, Tuesday, Pumulo noted that union members were upset that government refused to meet their demands of an upward salary adjustment. “As the University of Zambia Professional Staff Union, we submitted our negotiations demand for the year 2021 as required by law –...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.