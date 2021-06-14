Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned that the PF and the UPND risk being suspended if the violence between the two parties continues. In a statement, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the Commission had noted with concern the escalating campaign violence ahead of the August 12 general election. Luhanga said the Commission would not hesitate to invoke the Electoral Process Act and suspend indefinitely all manner of physical campaigns for the two political parties. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with serious concern the escalating...