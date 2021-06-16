THE ZAMBIA Army has cautioned political party cadres against unauthorised wearing of any military attire or risk being arrested. Zambia Army Director General for Civil Military Affairs Brigadier General Genoh Muke says people need to avoid unauthorised wearing of military uniforms for the sake of peace and security in the country. Over the years, there has been a trend by some political party cadres who have continued abusing outfits similar to those for military personnel. The cadres, mostly from the ruling party, have continued to wear military uniforms with self-given...



