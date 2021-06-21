FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he will declare himself not normal if his campaign security team is found with weapons. And Ndola Central UPND aspiring MP Frank Tayali has stressed the need for political leaders to encourage party members not to engage in violent activities. Speaking during a peace accord to denounce political violence meeting in Ndola, Saturday, Lusambo urged political parties to fight on ideologies as opposed to engaging in political violence. “When we are moving with my people, I want you to come and see, especially...



