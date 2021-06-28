THE Ministry of Health has expressed displeasure at the manner in which owners of bars, taverns, night clubs and casinos have continued to flout COVID-19 regulations with impunity. And the Ministry has announced that the country has recorded 2,537 new COVID-19 cases out of 10,689 tests done and 55 new deaths in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Sunday, Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr Kennedy Malama said that citizens will have themselves to blame for the stiffer measures that will have a negative impact on their businesses. “Today,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.