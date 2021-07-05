FIRST Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s eldest son Colonel Panji Kaunda has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to go further and disqualify leaders and political parties who engage in tribal campaigns. Speaking during Dr Kaunda’s funeral procession in Chipata, Saturday, Colonel Kaunda said it was critical for political party leaders to denounce violence publicly. “Some of our leaders, the presidents of these parties, must condemn violence openly. If you do not condemn violence and you stand by your party, it means you accept that that is the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.