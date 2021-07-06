Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the printing of ballot papers for the 2021 general elections has commenced in Dubai. And ECZ says only PF has managed to send a representative currently, adding that representatives from UPND, PAC and an Independent member of parliament are also expected to join the team. In a statement, Monday, Luhanga said printing of ballot papers commenced yesterday, Monday, starting with Local Government and Mayoral/Council Chairperson’s ballot papers. “The Commission would like to advise the media and members of the public that...