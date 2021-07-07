Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba interacts with youths who paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka on March 11, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party leader Harry Kalaba says the Political Science Association of Zambia’s survey on presidential elections is fake and a sign that President Edgar Lungu will not win the August polls. And UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the PF are not confident but merely desperate to win the August elections at all costs. In an interview, Kalaba said President Lungu’s failure to make the 50 percent plus one presidential winning threshold in the said survey showed that the PF was losing the elections. “It’s fake. In fact, I want...